By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry and the State Pantomime Theater have discussed the theater's activities.

The First Deputy the Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev and the head of the Department of Art and Intangible Cultural Heritage Farah Ajalova met with the theater's team, Azertag reported.

The meeting discussed the theater's repertoire and activities during the pandemic and post-pandemic period.

Elnur Aliyev got acquainted with the condition of the theater's building.

The officials stressed the role of the Pantomime Theater in the national theater art and wished them further success.

Pantomime, the art of acting without words, is one of the oldest forms of entertainment in human history. This art form began as a type of the traveling Italian street theater known as Commedia dell'arte.

The State Pantomime Theater is now spreading this ancient art form around the world.

The theater was founded in 1994 by Bakhtiyar Khanizade, actor of the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators.

The State Pantomime Theater has toured a number of countries performing multiple plays by both local and foreign playwrights. The theater has twice hosted the Himjim International Pantomime Festival.

