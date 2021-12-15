By Laman Ismayilova

Watercolor artists in Baku have joined a workshop dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi.

Some 20 professional and amateur artists took part in the workshop at Khatai Arts Center to celebrate the poet's 880th anniversary.

Workshop participants could either create their own works or the sketches of clothes.

The fourth-year students of the State University of Culture and Arts, specializing in fashion design, presented sketches of traditional costumes inspired by Nizami Ganjavi's poem "Seven Beauties".

Speaking at the event, Khatai Arts Center director Zahid Avazov, Honored Art Worker, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism Ziyadkhan Aliyev, senior lecturer of the Azerbaijan State University of Art Culture Nazaket Ahmadova and IWS Azerbaijan co-chair Sabina Iskandar noted that the workshop aims at promoting watercolor art and expanding ties between the artists.

The project also focuses on exchange of experience between watercolor artists.

The workshop was co-organized by the representative office of the International Watercolor Society (IWS Globe), IWS Azerbaijan and Khatai Arts Center with the support of the Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the State Art Gallery, the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

---

