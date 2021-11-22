By Laman Ismayilova

The echo of the 4th ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival in Shaki.

The event will take place at the ASAN Service Center on November 23-25.

During three days, the festival will show some of the best local and foreign animated films for children and adults.

A master class for children "Make Your Own Santa Claus From Paper" will be organized as part of the event.

"ANIMAFILM in Shaki" event is organized by PERI FILM LLC with the support of the Culture Ministry and Shaki City Executive Power.

Admission to "ANIMAFILM Shaki" echo events is free of charge. Pre-registration is required: 050 538 86 92 (WhatsApp). The organizers will provide free transportation for people with disabilities to participate in the Festival.

Program schedule of "ANIMAFILM in Sheki":

23.11.2021

12:00-13:30 - Best Animated Films of the 4th ANIMAFILM. 7+

17:00-19:00 - Best Animated Films of the 4th ANIMAFILM. 13+

24.11.2021

12:00-13:30 - Azerbaijani Animated Films. 7+

16:00-19:00 - "Make Your Own Santa Claus From Paper " Workshop with Elchin Hami Akhundov. 7+

25.11.2021

12:00-13:30 - Best Animated Films of the 4th ANIMAFILM. 10+

17:00-19:00 - Winners of the 4th ANIMAFILM. 18+

ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival is the first international animation festival in Azerbaijan founded in 2018.

Every autumn the festival showcases hundreds of local and foreign animated films. The festival features professional meetings, exhibitions, master classes for children and professionals.

The main goal of the festival is to delight local and foreign audiences and professionals, as well as to stimulate the development of animation in Azerbaijan.

This year the festival's theme was dedicated to people with disabilities.

Over 134 animated films from 40 countries were screened within the competition program.

The festival featured master classes and workshops led by famous animators Masud Panachi, Nancy Danny-Phelps and Nick Phelps (Belgium), Olivier Catherine (France).

The jury included Masud Panachi, Irada Baghirzade (Azerbaijan), Olivier Catherine (France), Nancy Danny-Phelps (jury chairman) and Nick Phelps (Belgium), Mariam Kandelaki (Georgia), Piotr Kardas (Poland), Mehdi Khorushy and Maryam Rouhbakhsh (Iran).

