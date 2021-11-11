By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani music has sounded in Liechtenstein City Palace in Vienna.

Public and cultural figures, representatives of international organizations and diplomatic missions attended the official reception organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Austria, Trend Life reported.

In his speech, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Austria Rovshan Sadigbeyli noted that the year 2021 is special for the Azerbaijani people.

The country marks the 30th anniversary of the restoration of independence with great successes in the economic and political spheres, occupying a worthy place in the international arena.

Azerbaijan has always adhered to a peaceful policy and principles of humanism, multiculturalism and tolerance.

He stressed the importance of the first anniversary of the Azerbaijan's Victory Day in the Patriotic War.

Led by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani Armed Forces liberated the country's territories from the Armenian occupation.

The people of Azerbaijan will always remember and honor the heroes who gave their lives for the country's freedom and independence.

The Day of the State Flag of Azerbaijan is also celebrated on November 9.

The ambassador brought to attention that the Azerbaijani and European classical music will sound at the concert held as part of the reception.

"I would like to note that People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov is a third-generation Karabakh musician and the grandson of eminent mugham singer Zulfugar Adigozalov. Shusha, long known as the Conservatory of the Caucasus, has presented many talented musicians and singers, whose masterpieces we will enjoy tonight ," said the Ambassador.

The guests enjoyed an amazing gala concert with the participation of the Vienna Chamber Orchestra under the baton of the Yalchin Adigozalov.

Laureates of international competitions, vocalists Seljan Nasibli and Orkhan Jalilov performed patriotic compositions, while Honored Artist, tar musician Aliagha Sadiyev delighted the listeners with mugham music.

The musicians stunned the audience with the music pieces by such well-known composers as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Niyazi, Vasif Adigozalov, Franz Schubert and many others.

Their performance was greeted with a storm of applause.

