By Laman Ismayilova

Participants of the 8th Global Baku Forum have visited Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque in Shusha.

Members of the delegation reviewed the mosque and restoration work.

Notably, Global Baku Forum participants arrived in Shusha on November 7. Delegation left for Shusha city by bus from the Fuzuli International Airport.

As part of the visit, the guests viewed historical, cultural and religious monuments and restoration work being carried out in Shusha.

They also took part in the last panel held within the 8th Global Forum.

Co-Chairman of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin delivered a lecture on the value of cultural heritage from an economic point of view during the panel titled “The Valuation of Culture”.

Serageldin demonstrated the methods for calculating the cost of such investments and showed that investments in the restoration and preservation of cultural heritage, as well as protection of the environment and the wealth of biodiversity are of great value.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the 8th Global Baku Forum was held on November 4-6.

The large-scale event was held under the motto "The world after COVID-19” and brought together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from over 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests to discuss issues of global importance.

Around 300 guests participated in the forum, held in a hybrid format, live and online.

