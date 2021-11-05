By Laman Ismayilova

The 4.4 Festival of Short Performances is underway in Baku.

The festival is being held for the first time and is co-organized by the Culture Ministry and Teatro.az with the support of the State Academic Musical Theater and the International Union of Theater Critics.

Theater teams from Baku and the country's regions, including 1 state, 6 private and 5 independent theaters, are taking part in the festival which reveals new talents.

Addresing the event, the project manager Vidadi Gafarov expressed gratitude to the participants and jury members for their fruitful activities and announced the program of the festival's last day.

The main goal of the festival is to increase the number of dramatic performances reflecting the courage and heroism of the Azerbaijani soldiers. It also focuses on reviving the work theaters which were previously suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The theatrical performances "Until the last breath", "Mother", "Fighting Tar", "Sunday" and others were shown in a video format.

Baku Children and Youth Theater, Lankaran State Drama Theater, Mingachevir State Drama Ganja State. ESA Inclusive Theater, etc took part in the festival.

After performances, jury members and theater workers joined panel discussion on the topic "How to write a play (War and theater)".

The awarding ceremony will be held on October 5. The jury members includes Honored Art Workers Israfil Israfilov ( jury chairman), Aydin Kazimzade, Mehriban Alakbarzade, Ali Amirli and People's Artist Parviz Mammadrzayev.

---

