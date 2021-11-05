By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union has presented a play "The Price of Happiness" based on the work of poet Sahib Mammadov.

The one-act play was staged by Raul Turkkan in an original way. In the play, love for the main character of the work (Ramin) is expressed by the feelings of one, but in the images of four girls and women of different ages.

Four actresses play one image!. At the same time, the heroine has no name - this image reflects the feelings of mothers, sisters, wives and daughters during the 44-day Patriotic War.

"This is both a patriotic project and at the same time a performance that tells about true sincere love... After passing all the trials and prohibitions of parents, loving hearts are reunited and when it seems that real happiness comes, the war begins. Ramin goes to the front to free the native land from the occupiers, "Raul Turkkan told Trend Life.

The play "The Price of Happiness" was presented as part of the festival " Azerbaijan is the winner" jointly organized by the Culture Ministry and Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union.

The main goal of the festival is to increase the number of dramatic performances reflecting the courage and heroism of the Azerbaijani army, headed by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev.

The performance was presented in Russian, but the musical compositions were performed in Azerbaijani.

The play brought together actors of the State Academic Russian Drama Theater, Honored Actors Inna Imranova, Milana Sokolenko, actors Olga Arsentieva and Yaroslav Trifonov,Honored Actress, dancer Nigar Rzayeva and the 13-year-old student of the Baku Choreographic Academy Aylin Turkkan.

Light artist Karim Askarov, sound designer Huseyn Aliyev, assistant director Nargiz Majidova worked on the production.

