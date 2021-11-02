By Laman Ismayilova

ESA Inclusive Theater has won "Warm Heart" international prize in Russia.

Warm Heart Award was established by the Russian Foundation for Social and Cultural Initiatives to honor children and youth under the age of 23 who extended a helping hand to others and overcame life challenges.

This is the first time when Azerbaijan's representative was awarded with this prize.

By tradition, the award ceremony was solemnly held at the Victory Memorial Complex in Moscow.

ESA Theater took did not take part in the award ceremony. The prize was presented to the theater in Azerbaijan by the head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Baku Irek Zinnurov.

Founded by Nihad Gulamzade, ESA Theater destroys all stereotypes in the theater art. It is the first inclusive theater with actors with disabilities in Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

Over the four years of its activity, ESA has delighted its audience with magnificent performances.

ESA actors have won the hearts of spectators with plays based on the works of eminent playwrights. The theater's program include such plays as "Of Mice and Men", "Paris exploded", "Blue Bird", "Nasimi: Mystery" and "The Oath".

During the quarantine period, the theater continued to surprise the audience with its spectacular performances as part of "Watch at home" campaign.

Despite the fact that the theater began its activities in the short time, the theater performed with several successful performances and gained a record number of spectators.

The theater’s progressive goals include ensuring and accelerating social integration of the persons with disabilities, ensuring joint activity of people with or without disabilities, raising their social and public welfare, promoting them to deal with not only theater, but also other art fields.

