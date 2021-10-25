By Laman Ismayilova

Avanqard Chamber Orchestra will perform at the State Security Service's Culture Center.

The concert organized by Art-East Media Group will take place on November 13.

The concert program "Music Projector" will feature soundtracks of popular films, images from the films, musical performances, dance numbers and animations.

Through musical time machine, viewers will be able to travel through wonderful world of cinema and enjoy real masterpieces that are dear to each of us.

The project is implemented with the support of the Azerbaijanfilm Studio, CinemaPlus cinema chain and the Azerbaijan Youth Fund.

Tickets can be purchased at İtıcket.az and at the box offices of the city.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.

