By Laman Ismayilova

Famous food blogger Tavakkul has visited the city of Shusha.

Tavakkul and his film crew, got acquainted with the sights of the Azerbaijan's cultural capital liberated from the Armenian occupation which lasted almost three decades.

The food blogger cooked delicious lambs and pilaf on Jidir Duzu.

Speaking about his trip to Shusha, Tavakkul stressed that Shusha is home to many cultural figures such as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Bulbul, Rashid Behbudov and many others.

He praised the beauty of the city, its nature and ancient monuments.

The video is available on Youtube channel "Wilderness Cooking" which has over a million subscribers.

