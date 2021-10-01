By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous singer and composer Brandon Stone will perform in Baku. The concert will take place at the Sea Breeze Event Hall on October 9.

The singer will delight the audience with a new concert program which includes old and new hits.

Brandon Stone is the author of more than 700 music pieces. He became famous after participating in the singing competition "The Voice Russia".

Brandon Stone is a multitalented singer whose sincerity and emotional performance leaves no one indifferent. Each song plunges listeners into wonderful world of music.

The musician is a frequent guest at Zhara Music Festival. He also took part in the arrangement of the musical composition "Shusha".

The song was performed by People's Artists Zulfiya Khanbabayeva and Tunzala Aghayeva, Honored Artist Abbas Baghirov and pop singer Khayyam Nisanov. The lyrisc to the song were written by Seymur Aslanov.

In 2005, Brandon released his first album in Russia titled "Glance". In the same year, he took 4th place at the New Wave International Contest of Young Pop Singers. From 2005 to 2010, he worked as the festival's music sound producer.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased on the iticket.az website. Entry is possible only upon COVID passport (both doses) or an immune certificate.

