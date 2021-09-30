By Laman Ismayilova

Mesmerizing, vibrant, and unique are just a few words that will effortlessly define Karabakh carpets.

The Chalabi carpet is considered one of the brightest and most distinctive in the Karabakh carpet group.

One of the earliest carpets Chalabi dates from the late 17th to the early 18th centuries, being woven during the reign of the Safavid dynasty.

With its rich colors and original technique, the Chalabi carpet will be presented to the public on Victory Day, celebrated on November 8.

The public holiday is dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Karabakh War.

Inspired by the rich statehood and military history of the great ancestors, the Azerbaijani people proved to the whole world that they were a victorious nation and won a historic victory over the enemy at the end of the 44-day Patriotic war, writing another glorious chronicle of heroism.

The Chalabi carpet will be woven as part of the new project "Knots of Karabakh" (Karabakh Ilmelerde) launched by the Azerbaijani Journalists' Network, the Culture Ministry, the Azerkhalcha and Tamiz Shahar OJSC on the occasion of the anniversary of the Patriotic War.

The project has been solemnly presented at Azerkhalcha's exhibition center.

At the event, the memory of the martyrs of the Karabakh war was honored with a minute of silence.

Moderated by the chairman of the Azerbaijan Journalists' Network Ayaz Mirzoyev, the event was attended by the author of the idea and the project manager of the Azerbaijan Journalists' Network, Orkhan Jabbarov; the chairman of the Azerkhalcha OJSC, Emin Mammadov; the director of the National Carpet Museum, Shirin Malikova; the chairman of the Icharishahar State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Askar Alakbarov; the chairman of the board of the Tamiz Shahar OJSC, Etibar Abbasov; Azerkhalcha's production director Alisafa Nuriyev and the project's sketch artist Neva Aghaliyeva.

In their remarks, the speakers stressed the importance of the project timed to Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 war.

Following the opening ceremony, the employees of Azerkhalcha OJSC Nijat Guliyev and Mammad Zulfaliyev, who fought in the Patriotic War were first to tie a symbolic knot on the carpet.

Talented craftswoman Sevinj Osmanli, whose son Elchin is also a hero of the Patriotic War, also took part in the carpet's creation.

Baku residents, who want to join the social project "Karabakh Ilmelerde", can tie a knot on the Karabakh carpet by approaching the private vehicle parked in front of the showroom of Azerkhalcha OJSC in the Icharishahar State Historical-Architectural Reserve until September 30.

A large number of people will be involved in the project, which symbolizes the hard work, unity, and equality of all Azerbaijani citizens.

After October 1, the project team will start its tour across the regions. The route will be announced in advance on social networks of the Azerkhalcha OJSC, the Azerbaijan Journalists' Network, and the Tamiz Shahar JSC.

Apart from that, a series of videos and a short documentary film will be presented to the public as part of the project.

