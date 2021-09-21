By Laman Ismayilova

Famous fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova will take part at third International Digital Fashion Week.

The fashion show will start in Los Angeles on October 2. IDFW Fashion Week 2021 will be aired via FNL App founded by Rocco Leo Gaglioti.

International Digital Fashion Week unites talented designers from Europe, Asia and US. The fashion show features contest for new fashion designers.

In 2020, representatives of 75 countries took part in IDFW. The fashion week got more than 75 million views, while this year the number of participating countries has reached to 135 with more than 100 million views.

Speaking about IDFW Fashion Week 2021, Gulnara Khalilova expressed her readiness to represent Azerbaijan such prestigious event. The designer plans to further promote the country at the international platforms.

Notably, her "Karabakh" and "Jizgi" were successfully presented within the previous IDFW Fashion Weeks.

Gulnara Khalilova, the head of the Center of National Costumes, is a frequent guest of international fashion weeks. She is the two-times winner at Eurasian International Fashion Festival "Silk Road" held in China.

Her fashion collections aroused great public interest in Turkey, Russia, China, Austria, Romania, Great Britain, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and other countries.

She also designed costume for Azerbaijan's 2013 Eurovision representative Farid Mammadov and created hand panel with the official mascots of the EuroGames.

During the opening of Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, Champion of the European Games Ilham Zakiyev was in national dress, created by the designer which was a novelty in the history of the Olympic movement.

Khalilova is the author of a number of books dedicated to the traditions of clothing, including the history of Azerbaijan national clothing, the textbooks and catalogs for higher education institutions.

In 2014-2015 she worked as a teacher at the State Academy of Fine Arts.

Since 2017, she is teaching at Khazar University. The designer also heads the Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz