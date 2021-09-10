By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijanfilm Studio has produced a short film "Well".

The filming took place in Baku's Lokbatan village and Ismayilli region.

The film tells the story of a man who digs a well in a place where everything died out. However, after the discovery of water, the journey of the main character completely changes its direction...

The scriptwriter and director is Rufat Ray, cameraman-Nadir Mekhtiyev, artistic director-Rafig Nasirov.

The cast includes People's Artists Parviz Mammadrzayev and Shamil Suleymanli.

Notably, Azerbaijanfilm Studio has recently completed the filming of the TV series inspired by Nizami Ganjavi's poem Khosrov and Shirin.

Nizami Ganjavi's poem from his collection "Khamsa" ("Five") was written from 1175/76 to 1191.

The poem tells about the love of Shah Khosrov for Princess Shirin, who, for political reasons, marries Princess Mariam.

The series consists of 12 episodes filmed by the Azerbaijanfilm Studio and the Public Television (İTV) with the support of the Culture Ministry to mark the poet's 880th anniversary and the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan.

