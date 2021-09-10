By Laman Ismayilova

Talented artists from the Turkic-Speaking states have gathered in Turkey as part of international meeting held by TURKSOY.

The artists are getting ready to display their vibrant art works in Turkey's Kirshehir city on September 13.

The exhibition will feature paintings by artists from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan.

The artists will presented their art works inspired by the historical and natural sites of the Turkish city of Kirshehir.

Meanwhile, the TURKSOY Youth Choir has successfully performed in Turkey as part of its tour, which marks the 30th anniversary of the independence of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The first concert took place in the Hatay Province on September 3.

The choir delighted the audience with an excerpt from the oratorio of the outstanding Turkish composer Ahmet Adnan Saygun, based on the works of the Turkish folk poet Yunus Emre.

The works of composers from the countries of the Turkic world were also performed at the concert.

The TURKSOY Youth Choir includes 27 participants representing Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkey.

The choir is conducted by the and artistic director of the Nur Sultan Philharmonic`s Chamber Choir Akimat Gulmira Kuttybadamova.

The TURKSOY Youth Choir will also perform at the final concert of the World Summit on Culture of the United Cities initiated by the United Cities and Local Authorities Organization.

The gala concert will take place in Ahmed Adnan Saygun Arts Center on September 11, bringing together talented musicians from TURKSOY Youth Choir and El Ele Muzik Symphony Orchestra.

International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) is an international cultural organization of countries with Turkic populations, speaking languages belonging to the Turkic language family.

It has its roots in meetings during 1992 in Baku and Istanbul, where the ministers of culture from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan declared their commitment to cooperate in a joint cultural framework.

The International Organization of Turkic Culture TURKSOY is the UNESCO of the Turkic World and was established in 1993 upon signature of its founding agreement by the Ministers of Culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey.

