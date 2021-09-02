By Laman Ismayilova

Chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Ayyub Guliyev has been invited to the 25th Immling Bavarian Festival.

The festival of opera art, held annually in one of the most picturesque places in Bavaria - Gut-Immlinge, traditionally gathers opera stars, conductors and directors from many countries.

Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev performed at the festival's clothing ceremony, where under his baton the orchestra, chorus and famous opera singers from the USA, Lithuania, Denmark, Russia, China and Kyrgyzstan performed arias from operas " La Boheme", "Love Potion", "La Traviata".

Furthermore, Immling Festival Orchestra delighted the audience with Uzeyir Hajibaylil's opera "Koroghlu".

The libretto is based on episodes from the Epic of Koroghlu, a heroic legend prominent in the oral traditions of the Turkic peoples.

Giacomo Puccinil's "Madame Butterfly" and Gioacchino Rossinil's "Cinderella" were premiered as part of the prestigious festival.

The festival also featured marvelous concerts of the instrumental music "Tango and Trio", "Chelissimo", works of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart as well as international vocal competition.

