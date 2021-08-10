By Laman Ismayilova

Young Azerbaijani vocalist Iskandar Hasanzade has reached the final of the Baqytty Bala-2021 International Kids Vocal Contest in Kazakhstan. The gala concert will take place on August 11.

The competition is curated by the famous Kazakh singer, composer Dimash Kudaibergen.

Baqytty Bala is an annual kids vocal competition that brings together young talents from all over the world. The competition is open for 10-15 years old singers.

In 2021, applications were received from 12 countries around the world. About 20 young vocalists from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Poland and Greece passed to the final.

From the age of five, the singer has been studying vocal. From the age of six he studies at the Baku Children's Music School No. 35.

The young singer has successfully performed at over 15 music competitions. He is a laureate of the international festival Riga Simphony 2019, the Elena Obraztsova International Competition for Young Opera Vocalists, the finalist of the music competition "Children's New Wave-2019", "Slavianski Bazaar-Children 2019" and so on.

