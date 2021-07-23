By Laman Ismayilova

Opera singer Yusif Eyvazov and pop star Jony (Jahid Huseynli) will perform at New Wave International Music Competition for Young Performers 2021.

Founded in 2002 by the Russian composer Igor Krutoy and Latvian pianist and composer Raimonds Pauls, the competition will take place in Sochi on August 19-25.

Jony's performance will take place on August 20 and August 25, the closing day of the competition.

Yusif Eyvazov will perform on August 23 at the anniversary evening of the Russian tenor Nikolay Baskov.

Jony is a Moscow-based performer born in Baku. He became famous in Russia and the CIS countries after the mega-hit "Alley".

In December 2019, he became the winner in the Breakthrough of the Year nomination according to VKontakte and the BOOM music service. In 2020, Apple Music named his track "Comet" among the popular songs in Russia.

Over the past years, the singer has taken part in multiple music projects, including the Zhara Music Festival.

Jahid Huseynli has recently been named best at the Bravo International Professional Music Awards. His song "Comet" was named "Song of the Year" according to the Bravo Awards.

He also won a prize (Best Artist Award) at New Radio Awards 2021, which brought together Azerbaijani and Russian pop stars.

In June, the singer has been named best in "Best Song" category at "MUZ-TV 20/21. World Beginning". He won the prize for the song "Comet".

Notably, Jony was nominated in four categories "Best Singer", "Best Male Video", "Best Song" for the song "Comet". The duet song with Emin "Fireplace" was presented in the nomination "Best Collaboration".

Known for his beautiful voice, Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses. His name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".

The unique sound of his voice and his vibrant stage presence allow him to combine an active opera career with numerous concert performances.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini’s "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko’s on the cross-over album "Romanza".

In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People’s Artist of Azerbaijan.

