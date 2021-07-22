By Laman Ismayilova

"The Steppe Man" film (Cholchu) continues to enjoy major success at international festivals. Over the past years, the feature film has taken part in 136 festivals, winning over 80 prizes and awards in various categories.

This time, the film directed by Shamil Aliyev has been named "Best Feature Film" at several festivals, including Brandenburg International Film Festival 2021 (Germany), Brooklyn International Cinefest 2021 (USA), Fiction Film Festival 2021 (Spain) and Roshani (Reel) International Film Festival 2021 (India).

Earlier, the feature film was screened at the Nekrasov Central Universal Scientific Library as part of "Evening" media project.

"The Steppe Man" tells a story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe.

Soon after his father's death, the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

The film was produced in 2012 at the AzerbaijanFilm studio by the order of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

"The Steppe Man" was selected as the Azerbaijani entry for the "Best Foreign Language Film" at the 86th Academy Awards (the Oscars).

The film was named best at the Gralha International Monthly Film Awards 2020.

It won prizes in many categories such as "Best Feature Film" (Shamil Aliyev), "Best Director" (Shamil Aliyev), "Best Cinematography" (Rafig Guliyev) ,"Best Artist " (Rafig Nasirov) and "Best Costume Designer" (Aygun Aliyeva).

The scriptwriter of the film is Vidadi Hasanov, cinematographer - Rafig Guliyev, art directors - Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Halil Aminov, composer - Rauf Aliyev, producers - Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.

