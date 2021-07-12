By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater has delighted the listeners with rock and roll music. Young actors went on the theater stage and just rock it.

The entire theater team took part in the filming process, including choreographers, ballet dancers Kamran Hasanov and Aynura Askarova, stage director-Alvin Mahmudov, Azer Maharramov (musical arrangement ) as well as Rabiya Aliyeva, Elvira Azizova, Susan Orujova, Mohammed Abdullaev and Elmaddin Dadashov, Trend Life reported.

Meanwhile, the State Academic Musical Theater has recently completed its 111th season.

This season the theater team has pleased the audience with virtual performances and implemented numerous creative projects.

The theater started its 111th season with Uzeyir Hajibeyli's "Husband and Wife" musical comedy.

The comedy brought together People's Artists Ilham Namig Kamal, Afag Bashirgizi, Fatma Mahmudova, Honored Artist Nakhida Orudzheva, actors Moile Mirzaliyev, Guljahan Salamova, Agakhan Sharifov, Elkhan Ismayilov, Alimammad Novruzov, Ruslan Mursalov, others. The play was presented virtually amid quarantine rules.

After the end of season, theater workers who showed their best during the current season have been awarded with prizes. The awarding ceremony was held virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.

Over the last year, the State Theatre of Musical Comedy has hosted events of national and international importance. A number of performances were premiered, the theatre team participated in high-level international competitions and won numerous awards.

Many steps were taken to attract more viewers to the theater. The theatre took part in the 35th Fajr International Theatre Festival in Iran. At the festival, Azerbaijan presented the play "Husband and Wife".

As part of the 3rd International Sheki Theater Festival, the theatre team staged a comedy by famous Uzbek writer Ibrahim Sadigov "Five Wives Molla Nasreddin" in two acts.

In honour of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the play "Nuri-Dida Jeyhun" (A.Amirli) was also presented to the audience. The role of Jeyhun Hajibeyli was performed for the first time on the national stage.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz