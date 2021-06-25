By Laman Ismayilova

Khatai Arts Center will display art works of young talents on July 15.

The exhibition "Harmony of Water and Colors 2021" is co-organized by Khatai Arts Center, Azerbaijan representation of the International Watercolor Society (IWS Azerbaijan) with the support of the Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Artists' Union and the State Art Gallery.

The watercolors artists over 18 years old are invited to send their art works (A3) until June 30. Each artist can submit three works.

Photos of art works should be sent to the email address [email protected] It is also necessary to indicate the name and surname, the title and size of the painting.

The names of the exhibitors will be announced on July 3 in the social media. The selected art works must be submitted to the İWS Baku Khatai Art Center until July 10. The best watercolor paintings will be exhibitive at Khatai Arts Center.

Founded in 2012, the International Watercolor Society has successfully integrated more than 100 branches worldwide.

Through its activities centered on watercolor promotion, the society aims to promote brotherhood and peace. It also focuses on helping IWS branches develop affordable strategies for promoting art and watercolor in their own countries.

In April, International Watercolor Society (IWS) announced the winners of an art contest dedicated to Azerbaijan.

The project was co-organized by the State Art Gallery, IWS Azerbaijan and the Khatai Arts Centre with the support of the Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijani Artists' Union.

The project is aimed at increasing the interest in graphic works and watercolor paintings.

Graphic and watercolor painters were invited to show their patriotic artworks inspired by the bravery of the National Army. The artworks of young artists left no one indifferent.

The winners in the watercolor competition included Hafiz Karimov, Fatma Kilich and Feyzi Mammadov. Meanwhile, Elmir Mammadov, Gunel Guliyeva and Abulfaz Farajoglu showed their best in graphic art.

All the winners were awarded cash prizes. The special awards went to Khanlar Asadullayev, Gulshan Bakhshaliyeva, Naiba Valiyeva, Zeynab Yagubova and Leyla Vazehi. The winning works are kept in the fund of the Khatai Arts Centre.

