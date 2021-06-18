By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani writer Sariya Mammadova has become a laureate of the international competition of poetry, short prose, fine and photo art "Pushkin and Gogol in Italy" in the nomination "Poetry, prose".

The project has been carried out within the framework of the "Save and Preserve" culturological project since 1998 under the auspices of the Gloria International Association of Literary and Artists, the Lik Academy of Film and Television and the Duke de Richelieu International Literary and Art Multilevel Competition.

The main goal of the project is to promote talented people. It also focuses further joint humanitarian projects in the interests of mutual cooperation, raising the level of culture, art, and spirituality in the world. The competition is held under the motto "We bring positiveness to the world! Together we can do more!"

Mammadova is a laureate of many national and international literary awards, including Writer of the Year for 2013-2015, Russian Literary Prize, Prince Boris and Gleb Medal, St. George Ribbon as well as multiple international certificates and honorary diplomas from Russia, USA, Great Britain, Syria and other countries.

In February, she was awarded with the third degree "Cavalier" (Member) in the category "Non-fiction, journalism, journalism" – the Charles Dickens Prize.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz