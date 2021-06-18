By Laman Ismayilova

Talented artists are invited to join a watercolor workshop organized by the International Watercolor Society (IWS).

The event will take place in Khatai Arts Center's Watercolor Gallery on June 19.

The main goal of the project is to share creative communication, experience and knowledge as well as to provide insight into different watercolor techniques.

Founded in 2012, the International Watercolor Society has successfully integrated more than 100 branches worldwide.

Through its activities centred on watercolour promotion, the society aims to promote brotherhood and peace.It also focuses on helping IWS branches develop affordable strategies for promoting art and watercolour in their own countries.

In April, International Watercolor Society (IWS) announced the winners of an art contest dedicated to Azerbaijan.

The project was co-organized by the State Art Gallery, IWS Azerbaijan and the Khatai Arts Centre with the support of the Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijani Artists' Union.

The project is aimed at increasing the interest in graphic works and watercolour paintings.

Graphic and watercolour painters were invited to show their patriotic artworks inspired by the bravery of the National Army. The artworks of young artists left no one indifferent.

The winners in the watercolour competition included Hafiz Karimov, Fatma Kilich and Feyzi Mammadov. Meanwhile, Elmir Mammadov, Gunel Guliyeva and Abulfaz Farajoglu showed their best in graphic art.

All the winners were awarded cash prizes.

The special awards went to Khanlar Asadullayev, Gulshan Bakhshaliyeva, Naiba Valiyeva, Zeynab Yagubova and Leyla Vazehi.

The winning works are kept in the fund of the Khatai Arts Centre.

