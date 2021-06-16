By Laman Ismayilova

A musical-poetic evening of Azerbaijani and foreign romances was held at the Actor's House in Kiev.

During the concert, Alexander Dyachenko delighted listeners with music pieces by Asaf Zeynalli, Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Tofig Guliyev and Zakir Bagirov to the words of Nizami Ganjavi, Nabi Khazri and Jafar Jabbarli.

Nizami Ganjavi's poems were also recited as part of the event, Azertag reported.

The concert was attended by professional Ukrainian opera singers, winners of the international competition in memory of Muslim Magomayev Anastasia Povajnaya, Andrey Olenin, Irina Ukrainets, Pavel Grishchenko and Irina Fyodorovskaya.

The musicians performed romances from Ukraine, France, Germany and Italy, as well as works by Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Muslim Magomayev with the support of the Azerbaijan Embassy in Kiev.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz