By Laman Ismayilova

Young composer and pianist Etibar Asadli has thrilled music lovers in Austria. The musician dedicated his solo concert to the Republic Day and Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The concert was organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center and supported by the Baden-Baden Municipality as part of the Day of Culture, Azertag reported.

Etibar Asadli delighted the audience with works of Azerbaijani composers, folk songs and his own music pieces.

Azerbaijani music with jazz improvisations, as well as music pieces "1924", "Islam" and "Dedication" composed by the pianist were met with interest by the audience.

Etibar Asadli is the author of 11 plays for piano, theme and variation, sonata, for violin and piano 2 preludes, 3 plays for flute and flute, 2 preludes for violin, 1 romance and for the great symphonic orchestra 1 symphonic overture.

In 2008-2013, he successfully performed at multiple festivals, including Baku Jazz Festival and the festival dedicated to Kovkeb Safaraliyeva

He gave many solo concerts in many parts of the world, thrilling everyone with his own music pieces.

Etibar Asadli has shared the stage with many worldwide famous musicians like Turkish clarinet performer Hushnu Shenlenderegy, mugham singers Alim Gasimov and Farghana Gasimova.

During the concert with mugham singers, he managed to synthesize jazz with mugham and achieve a very interesting performance.

In 2014, he performed several concerts as a part of the Rast group in the 48th Montreux Jazz Festival that took place in Switzerland. In October though, he performed a solo concert in the International Baku Jazz Festival.

Next year, the musician performed ethnic-jazz concert in Paris alongside with tar musician Shahriyar Imanov within Azerbaijan's Days of Culture.

He also took part in the Les 2 Mondes festival held in France, where he synthesized mugham and jazz.

