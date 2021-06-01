By Laman Ismayilova

Golden Kids Awards winners have taken part in a virtual concert timed to International Children's Day.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was not possible to hold an award ceremony. However, the project organizers decided to bring together the award winners of various years and hold an online concert.

Golden Kids Awards is organized by Azerbaijan Volunteers' Public Union to disclose creativity and develop the abilities of the younger generation.

Since 18, the project provides young people with great opportunities to show their talents.

The winners are usually determined in various categories, including "Best Vocalist", "Best Performer of Children's Songs", "Best Pop Singer", "Best Violinist", "Best Theater Actor" and many others.

The concert was hosted by TV presenter Vusala Seid, photographer - Namig Goja, video editor - Ilham Mammadov. Below is a short video overview of the festive program.

