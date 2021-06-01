By Laman Ismayilova

Simurg Kids Music Festival will be held across the country. The festival which stars on June 1 is named after Simurg bird, a fantastic mythological creature.

The image of Simurg has a different interpretation. More often he is perceived as a prophetic bird of justice and happiness, but in some myths Simurg is a watchman sitting on a mountain that separates the other world.

The previous festival was held only among pianists. This year, the festival's program is expected to be more diverse and spectacular. The project organizers set the task of identifying all creative abilities of young people.

Works of young talents will be exhibited as part of the festival. The first concert program within the framework of the festival will be held on June 2 in an open area, next to the Art Tower gallery in Icherisheher.

Kids who will perform at the concert attended lectures for schoolchildren on rational water use and the problems of the Kura River.

After the lectures, young listeners were given a speech by their peers - pupils of music schools, which was also part of the educational process. The events were held at the Baku Book Center and YARAT Contemporary Art Space.

"The main goal of the festival is to make it possible for kids to show their talents. There's no doubt that hat all the kids are talented. Most importantly, to let them share their points of view. So then, talent will manifest itself. We are looking for bright young musicians, teach them to behave correctly and artistically on stage. After all, a true professional must know how to act on the stage and this skill should be learned," said the festival's director, pianist Saida Tagizade.

Moreover, major events will be held in various cities as part of the festival supported by the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Education, Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Baku Media Center, Arts Council Azerbaijan (NGO), Pasha Holding and Aqua Vita.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz