By Laman Ismayilova

Young rock and jazz stars have successfully performed at the National Carpet Museum, Trend Life reports.

The concert was held as part of a series of events dedicated to the International Day of Museums, which is celebrated annually on May 18.

The day highlights a specific theme which changes every year reflecting a relevant theme or issue facing museums internationally.

The Etude Band, Seymur Aliyev Trio, musicians Milan, Mikhail Altukhov and Joseph Abbas thrilled listeners with their wonderful performances.

The virtual gala concert was co-organized by the Carpet Museum and the International Mugham Center. The concert was held within Museum Night.

Museum Night is an international event dedicated to International Museum Day, during which you can view museum exhibitions at night. On this night, many museums are open to visitors after sunset and almost until morning.

The main goal of the action is to show the resource, opportunities, potential of modern museums, to attract young people to museums.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum never ceases to amaze everyone with its beautiful architecture.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, it is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet Chelebi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz