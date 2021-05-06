By Laman Ismayilova

Carpet-weaving art is considered an integral part of Azerbaijani culture and craftsmanship.

The traditional art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving has been included into UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Azerbaijani carpets are stored in many prestigious museums and private galleries around the world.

In 2016, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the establishment of Carpet Weavers' Day to honor those who are engaged in creating Azerbaijan's enchanting and vivid carpets. Since then, Carpet Weavers' Day has been widely celebrated across the country.

Carpet Weavers' Day has been celebrated at the National Carpet Museum.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Culture Sevda Mammadaliyeva, the chairman of the Azerbaijan Parliamentary Culture Committee Ganira Pashayeva, Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts Jeyran Mahmudova, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagchi, Moroccan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Muhammad Mohamed Adil Ambarch, Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo Representative Office in Baku Irek Zinnurov, as well as cultural figures and carpet weavers.

In her speech, the Carpet Museum director, chairman of ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee Shirin Melikova provided insight into the museum's activities, prospects of cooperation and further initiatives.

"Both our ancient carpets and carpets created by modern artists are kept in the museums around the world. As a result of numerous scientific research expeditions conducted in the country's regions, the museum's fund has been significantly enriched ", she added.

One of the most significant events was the weaving of "Bahram Gur and Durseti" carpet inspired based on Nizami Ganjavi's poem "Seven Beauties".

The rug was woven by talented carpet weavers Honored Artist Tarier Bashirov, Amina Alieva and Tarana Gasimova to mark the poet's 880th anniversary.

This bright and colorful carpet is created according to old technologies with many elements, compositions and patterns. The work on the project went on for one year.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Culture Sevda Mammadaliyeva, the chairman of the Azerbaijan Parliamentary Culture Committee Ganira Pashayeva and prominent carpet weaver, Honored Cultural Worker Zahra Aliyeva noted that carpet weaving is one of the most ancient and significant types of Azerbaijani folk applied art, the traditions and secrets of which were carefully kept and passed down through generations.

The speakers stressed the importance of the state's role in preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, including carpet weaving art.

By decision of the 5th Session of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee on Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Nairobi, Kenya (2010), "The traditional art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving art" was added to UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Next, chairman of the Azerbaijan Parliamentary Culture Committee Ganira Pashayeva spoke about the project developed by the Carpet Museum for people with disabilities. She also stressed the importance of the returning back the 18th century Karabakh carpet to Azerbaijan.

"It is especially gratifying that the 8th century Karabakh carpet was returned to our country, especially after the Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War. President Ilham Aliyev has declared Shusha as Azerbaijan's cultural capital. A branch of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will be re-open in Shusha in the near future and Karabakh carpets will return to home country," she said.

Furthermore, the Culture Ministry awarded the employees of the "Traditional Technologies" Department and the museum experts with honorary diplomas.

At the end of the event, the participants got acquainted with the exhibition of carpets woven in recent years by the "Traditional Technologies" Department.

