By Laman Ismayilova

Pakistani singer Noman Shah Bukhari has released a music video to support strong ties between Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey.

Noman Shah is a famous vocalist in Pakistan as well as Middle East and UK. Over the past years, the singer has successfully released several solo albums.

The singer shared his song, "Saltanat e Usmania," in the Turkish and Urdu languages on YouTube following his first music video where he performed the theme song of Resurrection: Ertugrul, a popular Turkish TV series.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Pakistani artist stressed that Turkey and Pakistan were the first to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

"Therefore, after Azerbaijan's independence, these three countries now have very strong ties," he said.

Since the start of the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Turkey and Pakistan were among the first countries supporting Azerbaijan. The two countries supports Azerbaijan in the restoration of its liberated territories.

"Honestly, the costumes were very difficult to make. Before "Saltanat e Usmania," I had made a video for the theme song of Resurrection: Ertugrul, as it was very famous in Pakistan and the costumes in the series were my main inspiration. I bought all the materials from Pakistan and brought them together. It was not an easy process. I tried my best. I made the flags, the costumes, and brought together the environment," Bukhari added.

