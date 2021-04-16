By Laman Ismayilova

A scientific conference on "Nizami and music" has been held at the Azerbaijan Union of Composers.

The conference was timed to the 880th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Composers, People's Artist Frangiz Alizadeh stressed that Nizami's poetry has been an integral part of spirituality of Azerbaijani people for more than eight centuries. Many composers wrote operas, ballets, and romances inspired by the poet's legacy.

Frangiz Alizadeh praised the announcement of the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" in Azerbaijan. Now composers are working on music pieces to mark Nizami's 880th anniversary.

People's Artist said that the Azerbaijan Union of Composers had compiled an extensive list of composers who had benefited from Nizami's work, adding that there were works that had not yet been studied by musicologists. She stressed the importance of promoting such works.

Furthermore, executive secretary of the Azerbaijan Union of Composers, Doctor of Arts, professor Jamila Hasanova and others addressed the event.

The pieces of Afrasiyab Badalbeyli's opera "Nizami" were also performed as part of the event.

---

