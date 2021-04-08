By Laman Ismayilova

Nizami Ganjavi International Center has published a book about one of the most prominent figures of medieval Azerbaijani philosophical poetry.

The book "The interpretation of Nizami's cultural heritage in the contemporary period" published in English was presented at the Azerbaijan National Library, Azertag reported.

The book was published in accordance with the relevant Order signed by the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in connection with the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" announced in the country.

The publication was edited by Rahilya Geybullayeva and Christine Ruymbeke. The book was funded by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

In his speech, the National Library director, professor Karim Tahirov said that three events have already been held at National Library within the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi".

The director noted that the Culture Minister and the National Library with the support of the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva continue to work on finding poet's manuscripts in national libraries and museums around the world and to obtain their digital versions and paper copies from other countries.

He noted that Nizami Ganjavi is the most prominent poet who introduced Azerbaijan to the world. Karim Tahirov emphasized that Nizami's legacy has become an integral part of the spirituality of Azerbaijani people for more than eight centuries. His works had a strong impact on the development of the literature of the peoples of the Caucasus and the Middle East, and entered the treasury of world culture.

Karim Tahirov praised the publication of the English-language book, noting its contribution to the 880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi.

Then the chairman of Board of Trustees at Nizami Ganjavi International Center Elnur Aliyev said that the main center focuses on promoting Nizami's heritage at international level. Nizami Ganjavi Center is successfully cooperating with world-renowned legal scholars and orientalists to study and promote the poet's legacy.

As a result of thecooperation, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and the Azerbaijan Comparative Literature Association organized the first international conference on "Modern interpretation of Nizami cultural heritage" (2018), uniting 13 different countries like Canada, Brazil, India, USA, Egypt, Georgia, Turkey and many others.

The conference discussed theoretical and practical aspects of the subject, the aesthetics and philosophy of Nizami's poetry.

Speaking about the book, Elnur Aliyev stressed that it reflects the views of well-known scholars from the United Kingdom, Germany, Georgia and other countries, who also joined the virtual conference.

He underlined that Nizami Ganjavi wrote many miniatures, and the fact that these miniatures are kept in libraries and museums around the world once again proves the greatness of Nizami's personality.

The event was followed by a book exhibition dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi.

