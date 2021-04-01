By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has selected short feature films, documentaries and animations for the "Great Return" project.

The ministry accepted works on patriotic themes, which reflected Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The project aims to support talented filmmakers, state studios and independent production centres.

Only 49 selected works, including 5 by TV channels, 7 - by state studios, 37 - by independent production centres will be qualified for the second stage.

Films that have passed to the second stage will be judged by the jury until April 16, 2021. The projects selected among them will participate in the third stage - pitching.

During the third stage, the filmmakers will be able to defend their projects at open pitching on April 19-29.

The winning projects will be announced on April 30. They will be filmed by the companies that submitted them on the order and financial support of the Culture Ministry.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz