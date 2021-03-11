By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery is pleased to announce virtual sales exhibition. The gallery accepts graphic works, paintings, sculptures inspired by Novruz holiday to be celebrated on March 20-21.

Novruz, being a family holiday, is celebrated on March 20-21, and before the actual day of the holiday, people celebrate the four last pre-holiday Tuesdays.

The spring holiday is rich with ancient traditions and games. Khidir Ilyas (the symbol of fertility and blossom), Kos-Kosa— an entertaining game (symbol of spring) and fortunetelling are among them.

Novruz's main symbols include a tray with sweets, nuts fruits and dyed eggs known (khoncha) and wheat seeds (samani).

The holiday was given the status of an official holiday in Azerbaijan by a presidential decree dated 13 March 1990.

In 2009, Novruz was included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and since then, March 21 was declared the International Day of Novruz.

For more information, please visit the gallery's Facebook page. The works will be accepted until March 17, 2021.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, research on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.

