By Laman Ismayilova

People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov will take part in Kharkiv Music Festival of Classical Music.

The chief conductor of the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra will joint the music festival to be held on April 7-24 in Kharkov, Ukraine.

On April 7, musicians from 10 countries, including Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Greece, Italy, Estonia, Georgia, Slovakia, Poland and Germany will gather in the Big Hall of the Kharkiv Philharmonic to perform works by Ludwig van Beethoven and Miroslav Skorik.

KharkivMusicFest is an annual classical music festival presenting famous Ukrainian and international artists in the second largest city of Ukraine.

The festival strives to create opportunities to discover classical music for broad audiences by combining Azerbaijan Chamber Orchestra high-quality concerts with other events including lectures, master classes, showcases, conferences, presentations, discussions, community gatherings, among others.

This makes it unique on the map of music festivals of Eastern Europe.

