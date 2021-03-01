By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Fortepiano Trio has been named best at Copenhagen Stars International Competition and Festival of Arts, Music, Vocal, Dance and Folklore.

The trio was awarded with a gold medal "For Outstanding Achievements in Chamber Music".

The ensemble of the State Philharmonic Hall includes Honored Artists Tohfa Babayeva (violin), Sabina Ibrahimova (cello) and Elnara Kabirlinskaya (piano).

The trio performed the "Work of the Trio No. 3" composed by Tofig Bakikhanov. The music piece aroused great interest among music lovers.

The artistic director of the ensemble Tohfa Babayeva, was also awarded with a diploma "For personal contribution to the strengthening of international cultural relations and to supporting multinational traditions and for professional experience".

More than 600 contestants from many countries of the world took part in the competition held virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.

The project focuses on bringing together young talents from all around the world together on the new digital platform without traveling abroad.

The festival invites participants from all over the world to show their skills as well as to enrich the multinational culture on the basis of mutual respect for the cultural traditions of all the countries and nations.

---

