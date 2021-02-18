By Laman Ismayilova

Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Chairman of ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee Shirin Melikova has joined a webinar initiated by UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty.

The webinar on "Evacuation and emergency rescue of museum collections and valuables" was focused on increasing the potential of museum workers in Central Asia and the South Caucasus, developing their knowledge and skills in professional activities.

The online seminar was attended by employees of museums in Central Asia and the South Caucasus, representatives of authorized government agencies, research organizations, NGOs and civil society.

Shirin Melikova shared her best practices on this problem, which is urgent for modern museums. She stressed that the situation that has developed in many museums around the world due to emergencies and hostilities in recent years shows the importance of a serious attitude to this problem as to the most important area of ​​museum work.

The Carpet Museum director emphasized the importance of well-coordinated teamwork in connection with the evacuation of museum exhibits.

Shirin Melikova also informed the participants of the seminar about the organization of museum work and the emergency evacuation of valuable museum exhibits during the Armenian aggression in Karabakh region the adjacent seven regions of Azerbaijan.

In 2020, ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee prepared instructions for the evacuation of valuable museum exhibits for Azerbaijan based on the relevant UNESCO international documents.

Shirin Melikova provided insight into work done by National Carpet Museum in this area. A number of trainings and seminars have been held in Baku and the country's regions in partnership with museum workers.

This work will continue after the lifting of restrictions on the coronavirus pandemic.

Special attention will be paid to museums located in regions bordering with Armenia, as well as in areas prone to natural disasters.

The Carpet Museum director also spoke about the importance of digitizing museum collections, sorting them according to national, world and other significance, compiling special maps of expositions and funds.

In addition to the evacuation plan, she stressed the need to prepare lists indicating the division of duties of employees in the event of a military conflict, a natural emergency or fire, as well as the need for museums to work closely with the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

At the end of the event, Shirin Melikova answered questions from the participants.

