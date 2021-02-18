By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani and Czech artists have displayed their art works at Vajiha Samadova exhibition hall.

The exposition features 40 paintings, bringing together talented artists Josef Velkovsky, Pavel Vavryus, Arif Huseynov and Fikrat Hashimov, Trend Life reported.

Speaking at the event, Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan Milan Eckert noted that creative ties and friendly relations between Azerbaijani and Czech artists were established 40 years ago. Since then, their friendship has only grown stronger, contributing to the strengthening and development of cultural relations between the two countries.

The exhibition is an example of artistic development and friendship for the younger generation.

The chairman of the Parliamentary Culture Committee Ganira Pashayeva stressed that the exhibition once again demonstrates the power of art and the importance of the cultural bridges.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov congratulated the artists on the opening of the exhibition and wished them creative success.

Next, People's Artist Arif Huseynov and Fikrat Hashimov shared their memories of the meeting with the Czech artists.

Forty years ago, Arif Huseynov and Fikrat Hashimov went to Prague, while Joseph Velkovsky and Pavel Vavryus arrived in Baku. As a result, a series of exhibitions were held in Uherske Hradiste, Baku, Moscow and Prague.

People's Artist Arif Huseynov added that this exhibition had been planned for a long time, but was postponed amid coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, our friends, colleagues from the Czech Republic, could not be present at the opening of the exhibition today. But we are glad that their paintings are presented to the attention of Baku residents. The Baku-Prague exhibition became the first exposition held at Vajiha Samadova exhibition hall after a long break. Each of the four artists has displayed ten art works," said Huseynov.

Notably, the exposition will last for 15 days.

