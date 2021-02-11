By Laman Ismayilova

Medical Media has released a virtual project "Last Line" (Son Hədd) in memory of coronavirus victims and medical workers.

The video reflects the difficulties that the coronavirus pandemic has brought to the lives of many people, their struggle with infection, as well as the battle that medical workers are waging for the health and lives of patients.

The project is based on the article by the head of the Department of Radiation Diagnostics and Radiation Therapy at the Azerbaijan Medical University, Doctor of Medical Sciences Malahat Sultanova entitled "COVİD-19 pneumonia: the role of radiologist", Trend Life reported.

The video was shot for the international festival held annually by the prestigious magazine "SCIENCE" and approved for participation in the competition.

The project brought together Honored Artists, pianist Isfar Sarabski and tar musician Shakhriyar Imanov.

The author of the idea is the ophthalmologist Leida Kazymova. Gyular Nabiyeva, Aygun Fatullayeva, Inji Hashimova, as well as Doctor of Medical Sciences Malahat Sultanova were also involved in the project

The stage director is Sadi Mammadov, choreographer- a graduate of the Boris Shchukin Theater Institute (Russia) Vusal Mehraliyev, general producer- founder of the Medical Media channel Azer Khudiyev.

Speaking at the event, Azer Khudiyev noted that the actors fully conveyed the feelings that patients diagnosed with coronavirus experience. He added that for Medical Media, the implementation of this project is a new stage in its activities and a great honor.

Khudiyev spoke about the activities of the Medical Media, which has been operating since 2020, noting that the first video on the channel was published eight months ago. Over this time, more than 1300 videos of both scientific and academic and journalistic nature have been shot.

Malahat Sultanova expressed her gratitude to the project organizers, stressing that the actors with the help of gestures, facial expressions and plastics fully reflected the experiences of people diagnosed with COVID-19.

She stressed that people with COVID-19 must never lose hope. They just need to consult a doctor on time and follow all the necessary recommendations.

Leida Kazimova added that the medical language is difficult and sometimes frightening, but knowledge, important and necessary information can be shown through art.

Furthermore, member of the TABIB Working Group Nazrin Mustafayeva, choreographer Vusal Mehraliyev, director of the Baku International Short Film Festival Fehruz Shamiyev and others shared their impressions of the project.

