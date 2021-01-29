By Laman Ismayilova

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku has hosted a presentation of the art album "Reading Abay".

The art album was published with the support of TURKSOY in honor of the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev.

At the ceremony, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva was awarded with a medal "Abai 175 years" by the Secretary General of TURKSOY Dusen Kaseinov.

At the same time, Gunay Afandiyeva presented Dusen Kaseinov postage stamps issued by the Foundation in Spain in honor of the anniversaries of two great figures of the Turkic world: the 175th anniversary of the significant poet of Kazakhstan Abai Kunanbayev and the 135th anniversary of the outstanding Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The President of the Foundation stressed that Abai Kunanbayev left a bright mark in the history of not only the Kazakh people, but the entire Turkic world as a whole.

She emphasized that one of the main priorities of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation is the study, research, protection and promotion of the heritage of the genius personalities of the Turkic world on the world stage.

Along with the heads of Turkic Cooperation Organizations, the presentation was attended by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov, as well as representatives of scientific and creative circles of Azerbaijan.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The Foundation provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS) is an intergovernmental organization, which aims at promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States.

The organization was established by the Nakhchivan Agreement, which was signed at the Turkic Summit in 2009.

In order to fulfill the objectives and tasks of the CCTSS, the organization has been divided into the following structures: Council of Heads of States; Council of Foreign Ministers, Senior Officials Committee, Council of Elders, Secretariat, Coordination Committee, Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest.

