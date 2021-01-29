By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has released a short video about the Church of St. George in Gakh's Gakhingilov village as part of "Let's Get to Know Our Christian Heritage" project.

The church was built in 1888 with voluntary donations in honor of the Holy Great Martyr George with the support of the Christian Rehabilitation Board in the Caucasus.

The religious site is protected by the Ministry of Culture as a historical monument.

Notably, the project "Let's Get to Know Our Christian Heritage" aims at promotion of the state-protected churches and other Christian shrines in Azerbaijan.

The Culture Ministry has recently released videos about the Church of the Savior and the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The Church of the Savior was created by the architect Adolf Eichler in the neo-Gothic style.

The laying ceremony took place on March 21, 1896 in the presence of the governor Pavel Lileyev and the head of the Irtetsky municipality.

The church was built with donations from believers, including the Nobel brothers.

On March 15, 2010, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the restoration of the building, taking into account its importance as a historical and architectural monument and cultural center.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva took part in the opening of the building after restoration.

The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The church was built in Baku in 1912 by the project of the Polish architect Joseph Ploshko. In 1934, it was demolished by the Bolsheviks.

The church was rebuilt and completed in February 2007. On March 7, 2008, President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and Vatican State Secretary Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone took part in the official opening ceremony of the Catholic Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The videos dedicated to the Albanian church in Sheki`s Kish village, the Alban-Udi Chotari church in Gabala's Nij village, the 19th Kurmyuk temple in Gakh region, the Albanian church (Three Saints Church) in Sheki as well as the Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku were also released as part of the project.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz