By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous pianist and composer Isfar Sarabski will release his new album "Planet on April 30.

The music album was recorded in partnership with Warner Music Group. The pianist has already presented the song from the long-awaited album.

Notably, Isfar Sarabski has became the first Azerbaijani jazz musician to join Warner Music Group.

Isfar Sarabski is officially included in the Warner Music Group’s extensive music list.

In 2019, the musician released music piece "Horses of Karabakh", recorded in partnership with Warner Music Group (WMG).

The final decision was made after the musician's performance at Jazzahead festival held in Germany.

Isfar Rzayev, better known as Isfar Sarabski, is the great-grandson of opera singer Huseyngulu Sarabski. His musical talent manifested itself at an early age.

Musician began playing the piano at the age of seven. Sarabski studied classic piano for eleven years at the Bulbul Music School. After that, he continued his education at the Baku Music Academy.

He completed his studies at the Academy in 2011, graduating as a classical concert pianist. In the same year the pianist received a scholarship from the Berklee Music College, Boston, and the U.S.

After that, the musician formed the Isfar Sarabski Trio with Moscow-based musicians Alexander Mashin (drums) and Makar Novikov (bass). The trio has performed in many festivals and concert venues across North America and Europe.

Azerbaijan's young virtuoso has performed in the most prestigious concert halls, including the Royal Albert Hall, the Queen Elizabeth Hall, the Miles Davis Hall, the Vibrato Jazz Club, Jazz Club Ronnie Scott's, the Zinco Jazz Club, the Konzerthaus, Asphalt Jazz Club, Duc des Lombards Jazz Club, Porgy & Bess Jazz Club, Bird’s Eye Jazz Club and the Apollo Theater.

Now, the musician continues to delight his fans around the world.

