By Laman Ismayilova

The Ministry of Education and the Republican Youth Art House have announced a song contest in memory of the warrant officer Khudayar Yusifzade and all Azerbaijani martyrs.

Khudayar was born in Barda and has three brothers and one sister. He went to the army after graduating from high school. After his military service, Khudayar applied to the Azerbaijan State Border Service. He then started serving as an ensign in Astara. Khudayar Yusifzade went to fight voluntarily. He took part in the battles for the liberation of the Murovdag mountain range, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan. The brave soldier always found a way to support his comrades in arms.

The virtual competition is open for 7-14 and 15-20 years old young talents in the nominations "Folk songs" (mugham, tasnifs) and "Author's compositions" (pop music).

Contestants can take part in the project only in one category. The video recordings submitted for the competition should be in high quality. The performance should run no longer than 3-4 minutes.

The song can be performed with a minus soundtrack or acapella.

The winners will be awarded with special diplomas of the Republican Youth Art House.

Those wishing to take part in the competition must provide information about themselves and send the video to the email address [email protected] or to t WhatsApp number - (+994) 55 539 55 22.

For more information, please contact:

(+994) 12 568 42 19

(+994) 55 539 55 22

(+994) 55 701 46 16

