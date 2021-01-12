By Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Palace has launched a new art project. The project "The Artist Today" project aims at showing patriotic spirit through paintings and the growth of young and talented artists.

The first participants in the project were art faculty students of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art.

Young artists brilliantly reflected the courage and patriotic spirit of the National Army. In their works, the artists showed the heroism of martyrs and soldiers of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

After the end of the coronavirus pandemic, this project will be implemented on a larger scale. Multiple exhibitions of young artists will be organized as part of the project.

Heydar Aliyev Palace is a major venue in Baku, seating 2,500 people. The palace was renamed after the death of Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev in 2003.

Now Heydar Aliyev Palace is hosting numerous events, including cultural programs. The concert hall of the palace is considered to be the biggest scene in the republic.

