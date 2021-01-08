By Laman Ismayilova

Multiple cultural projects will be launched in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The prospects of future partnership in this area has been discussed between the Culture Minister Anar Karimov and the member of the Supervisory Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund, chairman of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region Tural Ganjaliyev.

The sides discussed future cooperation and joint projects, in particular, the activities to be carried out in the Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

In his remarks, Anar Karimov stressed that the Culture Ministry plans to work in several priority areas. Some projects have already been launched.

Among them are the projects focused on the restoration of historical monuments and cultural institutions, the revival of the customs and traditions of the people of Karabakh as well as the promotion of the return of the Azerbaijani people to their historical lands at the international level.

The Culture Minister stressed that the "Karabakhname" project aroused particular interest of the public.

Tural Ganjaliyev, in turn, spoke about the cooperation between the Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region. He emphasized the importance of expanding ties and implementing joint projects.

At the end of the video conference, the sides agreed on fulfilling the tasks set by the country's leadership.

