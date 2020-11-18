By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's victory over Armenia has been celebrated in Norwegian capital city Oslo.

The exhibition entitled "We are the winners!" was held as part of the celebration, Trend Life reported.

The event, held by Nizami Ganjavi Sunday School, took place in the Azerbaijan House in Oslo.

Azerbaijan's national anthem sounded at the event. The memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs was also honoured.

The founder of the Norwegian-Azerbaijan Youth Organization (NAYO) and the Azerbaijan House, Ramil Aliyev, congratulated compatriots on the Victory Day (November 10), when the National Army liberated the country's territories occupied by Armenian invaders for almost 30 years.

It was noted that for 44 days of battles, Azerbaijani diaspora in Norway actively informed the world community about Azerbaijan's fair position, which restored its territorial integrity within the framework of international law.

The pupils of the school presented their works inspired by Azerbaijan's rich culture and history as well as the liberated cities and villages.

The guests of the event enjoyed delicious national desserts and sweets. The event was followed by a spectacular concert.

The slogans "Long live Azerbaijan!", "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" were voiced at the event.

