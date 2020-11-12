By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan still faces the problem of Armenian plagiarism. For many years, Armenia has purposefully misappropriated Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.

Music experts from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, USA, Ukraine, Russia, Germany, have jointed an inernational conference to discuss issues of systematic appropriation and plagiarism of Azerbaijani music by Armenians.

The virtual meeting was organized by Public Association "Support for the Development of Cultural Relations" (Mədəni Əlaqələrin İnkişafına Dəstək) with the support of the Council on State Support to NGOs and the Center for International Relations Analysis.

The project manager is young national composer Ilaha Israfilova.

The conference was attended by the leadership of Baku Music Academy, representatives of the research laboratory, scientists and musicians. Azerbaijan's music pieces were also performed as part of the conference.

At the end of the conference, a statement was adopted condemning Armenian aggression against Azerbaijani culture.

