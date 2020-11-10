By Laman Ismayilova

Known as a temple and cradle of Azerbaijani music, Shusha is finally liberated from Armenian occupants.

The "Conservatory of the East" is the hometown of many prominent Azerbaijani cultural figures like Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul, Khan Shushinsky, Uzeyir Hajibeyli and many others.

A music piece about the beating heart of Azerbaijan, Shusha city has been released on social media.

The project was implemented with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The author of the composition about Shusha is national musician Anar Bramo living abroad.

The lyrics of "My heart is Shusha" belong to the famous Azerbaijani poetess Leyla Begim, who lives in the Czech Republic. The author of the music is famous violinist Anar Bramo

The heartwarming song brought together Honorary Artist Sevda Alakbarzade, Orkhan Jalilov, Ulviyya Salayeva, Kanan Bashirli, Sahib Pashazade, Anastasia Avdeyeva, Nijat Masimov, Naala Baratelia, Lumineux Ensemble and Baku Chamber Orchestra. The performance was conducted by Fuad Ibrahimov.

The music video was filmed by Baku Media Center. The video was released in the Azerbaijani, Russian and English respectively.

