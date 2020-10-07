By Laman Ismayilova

The history of Nagorno-Karabakh has been highlighted in Ukraine. The event was held as part of elective course "Azerbaijan Multiculturalism".

The elective course was held at Samad Vurgun Library in Kyiv with assistance of Baku International Multiculturalism Center at Taras Shevchenko National University, Trend Life reported.

During the event, students were told about the history of Nagorno-Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan, intercultural and interreligious dialogue, which is implemented at a high level in Azerbaijan.

In her speech, representative of Baku International Multiculturalism Center in Kyiv Marina Goncharuk stressed that Azerbaijan has always been a tolerant, multicultural country where the rights of different peoples and representatives of religious confessions are implemented at a high level.

"I want to note that Azerbaijan is a country that suffered from Armenian aggression and today, when Azerbaijan is restoring its territorial integrity, Ukraine supports Azerbaijan and its aspirations to the implementation of international law ", she said.

The director of Samad Vurgun Library Galina Chebotareva, who participated at Baku International Humanitarian Forum hailed Azerbaijan's activities aimed at preservation of cultural and historical heritage of different nations and religious confessions.

Next, students were also provided with literature on intercultural and interreligious dialogue in Azerbaijan, published by Baku International Multiculturalism Center.

Azerbaijan has created all necessary conditions for representatives of different nationalities, religions and cultures to exist freely.

Baku International Multiculturalism Center are successfully operating in Israel, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Kazakhstan and other countries.

