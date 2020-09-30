By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery and the Khatai Art Center have announced the presentation of the book "Palette of my heart" by associate professor of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts Telman Abbasov.

Supported by the Cultural Ministry and Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the event will take place on October 6 at Khatai Art Center. The presentation will be held in accordance with special rules amid coronavirus pandemic.

Those wishing to participate in the event should register on Khatai Art Center's website.

Anyone who wants to get a book of poems by Telman Abbasov with the author's signature, to get acquainted with the work of the artist, as well as to get a chance to own a work of the artist, can participate in the event.

The exhibition will last for 3 days.

